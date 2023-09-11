Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ibex Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,224 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $334.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.98. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

