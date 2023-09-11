Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,119,124 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 126,624 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,187,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. In Depth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,577,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,841,000. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,198,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 862,013 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $248,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Shares of MSFT opened at $334.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

