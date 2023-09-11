Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.82 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

