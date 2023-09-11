Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $43,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $282.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

