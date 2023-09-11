Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $211.80 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.98 and a 200-day moving average of $206.08.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

