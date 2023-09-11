Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.1 %

SLB opened at $60.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

