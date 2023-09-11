Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,010 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $69.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

