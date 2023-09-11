Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $54.76 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63.

The company also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

