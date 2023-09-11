Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $10.82 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $298.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

