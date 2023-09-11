Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $11.07 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 214,268 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 178.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.29. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

