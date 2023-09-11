Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $17.16 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,665 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

NFLX opened at $442.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $433.23 and its 200-day moving average is $381.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $196.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,877 shares of company stock worth $54,326,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

