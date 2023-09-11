Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $453.22 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,748,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,171 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $453,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.72.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

