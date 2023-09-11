Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $204.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.17 and a 200 day moving average of $197.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.