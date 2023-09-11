Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $771.44 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $782.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $741.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.57.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

