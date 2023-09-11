Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 12,246 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 103,462 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,877 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $38.25 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SE

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.