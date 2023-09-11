Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,027,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $882,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTC opened at $38.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a PE ratio of -172.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

