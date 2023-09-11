Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BA opened at $211.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.84. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

