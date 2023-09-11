Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,203 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $423.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

