Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 16,324 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,324 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

