Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 175,553 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175,553 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $13,380,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $91.66 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average is $88.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $3,483,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,455,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $3,483,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,455,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,684 shares of company stock worth $10,182,160. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Raymond James began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.