Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 237 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective for the company. Melius started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,111.80.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,143.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,997.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,744.32. The company has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,199. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.