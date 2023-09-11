Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 3,330 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $161.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

