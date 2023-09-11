Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 405 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LULU
Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $396.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $406.94.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.