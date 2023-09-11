Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 6,429 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 1.0 %

RTX opened at $83.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average is $94.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

