Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 7,521 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Citigroup stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

