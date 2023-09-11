Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,006 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,739,000 after purchasing an additional 789,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,476,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,514,000 after purchasing an additional 274,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.