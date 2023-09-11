Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Sells $44,100.60 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $44,100.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 672,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,969.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $6.14 on Monday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OLO by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OLO by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OLO by 2,469.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 685,983 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

