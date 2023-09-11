Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,665,342,000 after buying an additional 177,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $126.32 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $342.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

