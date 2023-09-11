Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $19.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

