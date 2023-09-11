Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lowered by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $93.67 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

