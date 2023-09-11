Solidarity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 37,602 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,602 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,000. Microsoft comprises about 4.9% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $334.27 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

