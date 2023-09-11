SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1,437.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 24,490 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 28.8% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 128.1% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $471.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $484.34 and its 200-day moving average is $465.69.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

