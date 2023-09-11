Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $45,389.04 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $45,389.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76.

Sunrun Stock Down 3.4 %

RUN stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Sunrun by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 358,598 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

