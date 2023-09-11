Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $27,815.40 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,836 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $27,815.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,405,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $63,795.08.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $13.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 153.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

