Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $248.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.44 and a 200-day moving average of $218.36. Tesla has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The stock has a market cap of $788.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,135 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.