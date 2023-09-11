Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Trimmed by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.66 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.45 and a 200-day moving average of $173.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

