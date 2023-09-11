The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.