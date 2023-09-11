The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,980,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS opened at $325.52 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

