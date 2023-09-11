The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 236,781 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 150,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.26.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.58 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

