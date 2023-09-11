TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 172.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,415,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 590,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE TDG opened at $871.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $883.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $811.79.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,244 shares of company stock worth $65,195,225 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

