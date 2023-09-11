Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Twilio by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $84,442,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Twilio by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,849 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $248,989.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,845,569.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $248,989.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,845,569.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,678,813.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,404 shares of company stock worth $2,390,869. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $81.25.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.