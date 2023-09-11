UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in UDR were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Ossiam grew its position in UDR by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in UDR by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.03.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

