Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $241.90 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.15.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

