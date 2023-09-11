Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.37 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.