Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Increased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $196.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

