Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Position Decreased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,225 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Varonis Systems worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,368,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 76,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VRNS opened at $30.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.21 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,203,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

