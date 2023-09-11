Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $343.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $276.57 and a one year high of $367.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.75. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,486 shares of company stock worth $10,787,705. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

