Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Raised by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $156.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

