107,231 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,000. Twilio comprises approximately 0.4% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned about 0.06% of Twilio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Twilio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $396,208.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,702,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $396,208.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,702,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $248,989.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,845,569.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,869 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

