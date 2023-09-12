107,772 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,000. Starbucks makes up about 7.8% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,609 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $217,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %
SBUX opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.58. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.