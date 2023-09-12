107,772 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,000. Starbucks makes up about 7.8% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,609 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $217,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

SBUX opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.58. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Insider Activity

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.